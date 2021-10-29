Reviewing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DoubleVerify and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67 Weibo 0 1 3 0 2.75

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $38.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 25.36 $20.45 million N/A N/A Weibo $1.69 billion 6.18 $313.36 million $1.38 33.23

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A Weibo 9.62% 6.78% 3.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats DoubleVerify on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

