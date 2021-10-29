Komodo (KMD) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Komodo has a market cap of $130.54 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00259287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00106239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00126193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000831 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002639 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,392,313 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

