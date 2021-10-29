SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.