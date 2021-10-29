Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €80.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

