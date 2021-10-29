Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. Legrand has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $116.50.
About Legrand
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
