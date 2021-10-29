GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after acquiring an additional 113,680 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.