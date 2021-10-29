Rate3 Market Cap Achieves $563,021.96 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $563,021.96 and approximately $145,226.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.