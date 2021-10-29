DA Davidson Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

