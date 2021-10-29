JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.62 ($72.49).

EPA BNP opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.79. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

