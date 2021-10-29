Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

