Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,892 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Alliant Energy worth $94,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

