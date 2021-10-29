Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $97,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58.

