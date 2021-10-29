Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $99.72 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Tractor Supply worth $99,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

