Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $101.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $101,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

