SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 328,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 232,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

