Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

