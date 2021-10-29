Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 508.7% in October

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 508.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GDO opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.