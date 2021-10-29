Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 508.7% in October

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 508.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:GDO opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
