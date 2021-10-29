Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 495.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $39.42 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.