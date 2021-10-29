ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

