Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $171.76 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

