Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €5.20 ($6.12) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

