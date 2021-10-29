Needham & Company LLC Raises CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $158.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $145.69 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

