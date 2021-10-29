Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.17.
ADS stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
