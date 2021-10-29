Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.17.

ADS stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

