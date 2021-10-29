KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -165.92 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

