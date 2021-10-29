Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

ALGM stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

