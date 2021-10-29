The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

