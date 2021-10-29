Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

