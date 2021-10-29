Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of Buy.

PROSY opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

