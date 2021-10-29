Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

