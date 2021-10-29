Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPTF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Getlink alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.