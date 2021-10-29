Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $106,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.03 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

