Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,553 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Qorvo worth $109,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

