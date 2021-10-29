Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.78 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $112,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

