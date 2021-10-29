ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by KGI Securities to Neutral

KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

