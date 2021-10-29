Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $22.82 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

