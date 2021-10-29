Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million.
Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.17.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
