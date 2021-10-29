Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

