AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.630-$12.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.63-$12.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

