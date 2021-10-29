Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Lowered by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

