Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

