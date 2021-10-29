Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.