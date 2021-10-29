Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,851 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $66,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

