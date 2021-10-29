Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of SPG opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $147.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

