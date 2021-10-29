Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after buying an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

