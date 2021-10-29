Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,933 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

