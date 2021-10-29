Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $112,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $33,630,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $2,803,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

