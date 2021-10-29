12,600 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

