16,722 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $23.35 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

