Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,349,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZAC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

