Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after buying an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $73.49 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.