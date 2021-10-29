Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.55 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

